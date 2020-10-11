TikTok blocks Lehava

Video app TikTok has blocked the account of the Lehava organization, Galei Tzahal reported.

The closure of the account of the organization, which deals with the struggle against assimilation, was justified by "repeated violations of community guidelines."

It should be noted that this is not the first time that social networks and websites have acted against the Lehava organization and prevented the disclosure of its content.

In 2018, the world's largest video-sharing platform, YouTube, closed the accounts of Benzi Gopstein, chairman of Lehava, and his organization.

In 2014, Facebook removed the official page of the Lehava organization, after blocking the personal accounts of Gopstein, and several key activists in it.