Chief Rabbi: Allow marriages under health guidelines

Following requests from many couples and ahead of the discussion in the cabinet today, the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein to allow the marriage of many couples who are seeking to marry according to the health guidelines.

In his letter, the chief rabbi wrote that the couples are in a period of uncertainty and fear that they will have to postpone their weddings, due to the restrictions of moving from city to city that prevents the weddings from taking place.

The Chief Rabbi emphasized in his letter that the weddings are planned to take place in accordance with the guidelines and under the limit of 20 participants, but in the current situation it is impractical to hold the weddings.

At the end of his letter, the Chief Rabbi writes to the Prime Minister and the Health Minister: "I am confident that as someone who recognizes the importance and indispensability of couples seeking to establish a faithful home in Israel, you will know how to combine the need to amend regulations with the required duty of caution and will find a solution to this issue."