Young Israel condemns 'double standard' in NY Covid restrictions

The National Council of Young Israel today made the following statement regarding New York State’s new Covid-19 directives regarding limits on synagogues:

"While we certainly understand and appreciate the critical need to restrict the spread of Covid-19, singling out the Jewish community and its institutions is a form of discrimination that puts us at risk of a backlash from the broader population and unnecessarily fans the flames of the growing anti-Semitic sentiment that currently exists in the United States today.

"Houses of worship are a central part of Jewish communal life and inhibiting our ability to pray in our synagogues while simultaneously permitting gatherings to take place in other settings is an infringement of our First Amendment rights. By painting the Jewish community in a negative light while seemingly ignoring serious issues that exist in other areas and other communities during this pandemic, Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have employed a double standard when it comes to Orthodox Jews and synagogues that is discriminatory and dangerous. Synagogues and other houses of worship should be treated no differently from any other essential enterprise.

"We support the sentiments expressed by Rep. Grace Meng, who questioned the wisdom in pointing to one particular community and blaming that community for Covid-19, saying that, “[T]here should never be blanket discrimination against the entire Jewish population of New York.”

"At the same time, we have a responsibility to follow all applicable laws and governmental mandates relating to this public health crisis, and we therefore urge all of our member synagogues in New York to abide by the guidelines that have been put in place, even if we may disagree with some of them. We encourage all synagogues and other religious institutions to continue following social distancing protocols and requiring all attendees to wear masks during any indoor services, which are crucial steps that can and must be taken in order to help stop the spread of the virus and to keep our community safe.

"We strongly condemn the violence and vitriol that has pervaded public protests in Brooklyn in response to the Governor’s new Covid-19 restrictions on synagogues and call for an end to this reprehensible conduct, which is inexcusable and illegal. We also denounce invectives directed against those whose views do not conform with this vocal minority and implore people to settle their disagreements peacefully and properly, rather than resorting to insults and intimidation. It is our sincere hope that all members of our community will lift up their hearts to G-d in heaven and pray that this devastating disease will be removed from the world."