Defense establishment prepares for escalation in Gaza

Israel, Hamas in talks to transfer $100 million from Qatar to Gaza. Southern Command preparing for security deterioration if talks fail.

The defense establishment is preparing for a security escalation on the Gaza border in the event that no agreement is reached soon that will allow large sums of money to be transferred from Qatar to the Gaza Strip.

Channel 12 News reported that following the coronavirus outbreak in Gaza, the enclave's Hamas rulers are facing a deep economic crisis and have demanded the transfer of about $100 million in economic aid from Qatar in exchange for quiet for the next six months.

According to the report, the COGAT and the head of the Mossad are in talks with Qatar and Hamas to enable the continued transfer of Qatari money to the Gaza Strip, in light of Arab claims that without aid the humanitarian situation in Gaza will worsen significantly.

In Israel, the transfer of funds is also conditional on significant progress on the issue of the prisoners and missing persons who are held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

At the same time as the contacts, the Southern Command is prepared for an escalation or rapid deterioration in the security situation, if the negotiations for a truce reach a dead end.