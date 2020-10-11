President Trump's doctor: He can get back to routine

Trump's doctor allows him to return to routine activities despite the fact that he has not fully recovered from COVID-19.

U.S. President Donald Trump's doctor has allowed him to return to routine activities despite the fact that he has not fully recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The doctor explained that Trump meets the criteria of the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention for Cessation of Isolation and further stated the President is no longer contagious.

He declined to say whether the President came out negative in the coronavirus test.

In an interview on the 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' show on Fox News, Trump said that he was “medication free” as of Friday and feeling "really, really strong."

"I didn't feel very vital", Trump said, relating to his feelings before he was taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center, "I didn't feel like the president of the U.S. should feel."

"They wanted to keep me for observation," Trump said, "I wanted to leave after the first day. I really felt I was in not bad shape. After the first day, I think I would have been in much worse shape had I not taken this medication."