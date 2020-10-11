IDU saves missing person, fights arson, cheers up special kids

From responding to Islamic arson to finding missing people and doggy acrobatic shows for special needs children, IDU had action packed week

Thursday evening, after searching for Chaim Weizman Levy, and after all of the other units had given up hope, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU) had a major breakthrough and was able to find Chaim.

IDU volunteers then brought Chaim to Ichilov Hospital after sharing some kosher pizza and cola with him. It appears that this was the first meal Chaim had for quite a while.

The IDU took the case very seriously; especially in view of the fact that all of Chaim's relatives live abroad, and they feared that Chaim, 67, had suffered from memory loss and was in need of help.

Immediately after finding Chaim, the IDU phoned his children and brother in Ohio and put them back in touch.

IDU cheers up special needs children with an acrobatic dog show in Jerusalem:

