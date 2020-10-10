Diesel tank explodes in Beirut building killing four, injuring many
Four people are dead and several injured after a diesel tank blew up inside a Beirut building when a fire reportedly erupted.
Tags: Beirut Explosion Trending Sky News
Beirut
iStock
|
Diesel tank explodes in Beirut building killing four, injuring many
Four people are dead and several injured after a diesel tank blew up inside a Beirut building when a fire reportedly erupted.
Tags: Beirut Explosion Trending Sky News
Beirut
iStock
top