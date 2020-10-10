Simchat Torah under COVID-19 restrictions

Country celebrated Simchat Torah over Shabbat under Health Ministry guidelines. Police to enforce regulations tonight at Second Hakafot.

Across the country, Simchat Torah was celebrated over Shabbat under Health Ministry instructions and subject to the directives by the Chief Rabbis of Israel: keeping physical distance, wearing a face mask, and short prayers.

Tonight, second hakafot celebrations are being held around the country under COVID-19 restrictions and police have announced that they will enforce them and hand out fines to those violating the closure.

Arutz Sheva will broadcast live from 20:30 the second Hakafot from Rabbi Kook's house in Jerusalem and from the Ramat Gan yeshiva.

Meanwhile, police handed out 7,523 fines to Israeli citizens.in the past day.

5,477 individuals were fined for leaving their homes in violation of Health Ministry regulations. 1,486 fines were handed out for failing to wear face coverings in the public domain.

95 fines were handed out to individuals for leaving mandated quarantine, 290 to people found in forbidden areas, and 64 to businesses that remained open despite the nation-wide lockdown.