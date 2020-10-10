MK Gideon Saar resigns from Knesset Constitution Committee

Senior Likud MK Gideon Saar informs coalition Chairman he is resigning from Knesset's Constitution Committee because of Coronavirus Law.

"I could not support in the previous meeting restricting small businesses (under ten employees) while a gathering of up to ten people is possible. I won't be able to do so later either. I see no point in my membership in the Committee.

"I had serious reservations about the wording of the 'Great Coronavirus Law' - under the existing law the committee cannot make changes to the wording of the regulations but only approve or reject them."

Two days ago, Saar tweeted, "The closure of small businesses was too sweeping in the first place and lacked correlation to the purpose of restricting gatherings. Open small businesses (up to 10 employees) without delay. "