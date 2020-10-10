Watch: Trump's first on-camera interview since diagnosis

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel interviewed US President Donald Trump on the 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' show on Fox News.

During the interview, Trump said that he was “medication free” as of Friday and feeling "really, really strong."

"I didn't feel very vital", Trump said, relating to his feelings before he was taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center, "I didn't feel like the president of the U.S. should feel."

"They wanted to keep me for observation," Trump said, "I wanted to leave after the first day. I really felt I was in not bad shape. After the first day, I think I would have been in much worse shape had I not taken this medication."

Trump related to his decision to drive by the supporters outside of the hospital. "I could hear them from the hospital," he said, "And after two days, I said, 'You know, I want to go out and say hello to the people.' And I went to Secret Service. And these are the people that are with me all the time. And they said, 'We have no problem, sir.' I said, 'I just want to take a drive by them and just wave.' And you saw what happened".