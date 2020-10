5,477 individuals were fined for leaving their homes in violation of Ministry of Health regulations.

As part of the ongoing national efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, police handed out 7,523 fines to Israeli citizens.

5,477 individuals were fined for leaving their homes in violation of Ministry of Health regulations. 1,486 fines were handed out for failing to wear face coverings in the public domain.

95 fines were handed out to individuals for leaving mandated quarantine, 290 to people found in forbidden areas, and 64 to businesses that remained open despite the nation-wide lockdown.