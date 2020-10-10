Police Chief to protesters: 'We will not allow violence'

Police Commissioner warns planned protest participants: 'We will not allow officers who went on duty to protect the public to be attacked.'

This evening acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen reacted to reports of a planned gathering this evening: "This evening police units will implement the rules and regulations of the Health Ministry, and at the same time will not allow any acts of violence either between demonstrators or towards police.

"I strengthen the hand of the police officers in the task that they are to carry out. We will not allow officers who went on duty to protect the public to be attacked.

"I call upon the public to act responsibly and respect the law and prevent any violence from taking place, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19."