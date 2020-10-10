Police catch COVID-19 violators at roadblocks and in synagogues; violators sent home and fined.

In ongoing police activity over the weekend in the area of Tel Aviv to prevent coronavirus spread, police stopped a vehicle at a roadblock. The passengers were checked and one of the passengers was confirmed to have tested COVID-19 positive.

When asked what they were doing in the area, the riders replied they had come to walk around and visit the city of Tel Aviv.

They were sent back to their houses to isolation and fined by police.

The police said: "In ongoing police activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the country, in the north in the synagogue of Achihud police found one person confirmed with COVID-19. During the police activities in the area police arrived and checked a number of people who had gathered against the rules and regulations of the Health Ministry and police.

"The person was sent back into self isolation and fined 5,000 shekels for taking part in synagogue activities and endangering the public."