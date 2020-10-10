4,000 dunam burned in north

About 4,000 dunam of natural planted forest up in flames in Churchill Forest near Nof Hagalil. JNF estimates fire erupted as result of arson

Firefighters worked throughout Saturday to put out fires across the country. After about 30 hours of firefighting efforts, the blaze was subdued near Nof Hagalil.

Apart from the houses that were burned and damaged in Churchill Forest, the fire also burned facilities in public parks. The JNF estimated that the fire broke out as a result of arson, and that tens of thousands of trees caught fire. The fire also spread in the direction of the town of Iksal, that lies between Nof Hagalil and Afula.

Eight teams of firefighters from the Galilee-Golan Regional Station, with the help of four firefighting planes, worked to put out a large forest fire that broke out today on Mount Dov. So far, about 4,000 dunams have been set on fire in the north as a result of the fires in the past day.

In the localities of Kfar HaOranim, Mevo Dotan and Einav, there were seven hotspots. About 500 families were evacuated from the Oranim village in Binyamin, and several houses caught fire. Residents were allowed to return to their homes a few hours later after the fire was brought under control. IDF soldiers were rushed to the settlement to assist in the evacuation.