Gamzu: This week we may go down to 2,000 COVID patients a day

Coronavirus coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu today said he anticipates the continuing decline in morbidity may lead to the start of the exit from the lockdown.

At a press conference Gamzu noted that he assumes that next week we will reach 2,000 cases a day.

"Winter is in another month-and-a-half, two months. We see a decrease in morbidity and if we continue in this direction, it will go down to hundreds, and if we continue in this direction we will cross the thousand line. I estimate we will cross the 2,000 line in the coming week, and if we continue in the same direction we'll be prepared for the winter, also in terms of the preparations for the hospitals," Gamzu said, noting: " It all depends on what happens in the coming week."

He noted that he had postponed the coronavirus cabinet meeting to Tuesday, "to get answers for the next few days and accordingly we will make decisions".

Regarding the Simchat Torah celebration that is taking place tonight, Gamzu said religious officials at the highest levels in Israel have given "very explicit instructions on how to make the hakafot and second Simchat Torah celebrations safe." Gamzu noted he expects "every religious person in Israel to obey the guidelines. These are guidelines that will prevent infection, they refer to the preservation of health of everyone who participates in Simcha Torah celebrations."

Gamzu referred to the breach of coronavirus guidelines by senior defense officials and politicians, saying: "I've repeated this several times. A public figure should be doubly vigilant. But I say to citizens: If you see a bad example - do not follow it, follow people who fulfill the instructions. Take care of yourself, and take care of your families."