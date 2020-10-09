Orthodox Jewish man assaulted on Coney Island

The assault occurred on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was briefly knocked unconscious and required medical attention.

An Orthodox Jewish man was assaulted on the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn as his wife and child looked on, JTA reported Friday, citing Jewish news site Boropark24.

The assault occurred on Tuesday afternoon in front of the famous Cyclone roller coaster at Surf Ave. and West 10th St., according to the report.

The victim, who was not named, was briefly knocked unconscious and required medical attention.

Shmilu Follman, a coordinator for the Borough Park Shomrim, an emergency response group that serves the Jewish community, told the news site that staff searched the scene but could identify no suspects.

A string of anti-Semitic assaults were recorded in New York earlier this year, including an incident in which three young Jewish women were attacked in Brooklyn.

In another incident, a middle-aged Jewish woman suffered head injuries during an assault in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

In July, a 51-year-old Orthodox Jewish man was beaten by three men who yelled anti-Semitic slurs at him.

In 2019, more than half of the hate crimes reported in 2019 in New York City were anti-Semitic.

