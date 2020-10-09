US Jews were always sure that this would not happen to them.
The recent wave of riots in the US has brought protests to Jewish centers, synagogues and shelters. Tolerance for Jews in the US may be an overrated abstract.
Is the future of Jews in the US truly guaranteed?
Are the Jews of the United States in unexpected trouble?
New York chassid takes a walk
Flash 90
