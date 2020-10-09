Emirati and Israeli women meet in Dubai

Women met for the first time as part of the Gulf-Israel Women's Forum, a division of the UAE-Israel Business Council

Today (Friday), for the first time, a group of Emirati and Israeli women met in Dubai for the first time as part of the Gulf-Israel Women's Forum, a division of the UAE-Israel Business Council. The group was created by Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and Justine Zwerling as part of the UAE-Israel Business council.

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum is the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and holds Jerusalem’s foreign affairs portfolio. She is a member of the Likud Party.

"I believe that women are natural peace builders", Hassan-Nahou said, "We created the Gulf-Israel Women’s Forum in order to facilitate people-to-people grass roots peace building. It was an honor to host this very memorable and historic meeting of Israeli and Emirati women in Dubai, creating bonds and making a better future for our children."