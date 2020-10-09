The coronavirus and delays in Aliyah - Keep your hopes up

Despite the hardships and impossibilities and what seems foolish, make Aliyah anyway.

Dr. Sam Minskof, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah Consultant, talks about how Aliyah has been seemingly suspended because of the coronavirus crisis wreaking havoc on the economy, not to mention people’s nerves and sense of hope. Minskoff attributes this to the persons lack of focus and reliance on Hashem.

Instead, Minskoff observes that there is mostly a focus on government which always seems to let you down yet people still rely on it as opposed to G-d.

This is what Israel is all about both in concept and place. This is the challenge that a Jew takes on and prevails.