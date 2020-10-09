27 dead, 3,692 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Percentage of positive tests falls to 8.0%, death toll rises to 1,864, with 852 patients in serious condition.

Twenty-seven coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Israel Thursday, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 1,864.

A total of 3,692 new cases of the virus were diagnosed Thursday, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, with the total number of cases across Israel since the pandemic began rising to 286,393.

The number of new recoveries outpaced the number of newly diagnosed cases for the sixth day in a row, with 4,867 new recoveries Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 225,180 patients have recovered from the coronavirus, with 59,347 cases currently active.

Of those, 52,419 are being treated at home, 5,365 are being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 1,563 are being treated at hospitals.

Eight-hundred-and-fifty-two of the hospitalized patients are in serious condition, with another 311 in moderate condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 241 are on respirators.

The percentage of tests coming back positive continues to fall, declining from a peak of more than 15% last week to 11.5% on Monday, 10.5% on Tuesday, 8.9% on Wednesday, and 8.0% on Thursday.