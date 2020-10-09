Poll: Yamina 22, Likud 27

Yamina continues to gain seats in latest poll, closing in on the Likud, which falls to 27 seats. Rightist bloc leads with 65 seats.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would win an additional term as premier if new elections were held today, a new poll shows, despite his Likud party continuing to lose ground.

The poll, which was conducted Panels Politics and published by Ma’ariv Friday morning, shows the rightist Yamina party continuing to gain ground on the Likud, rising to 22 seats, from 21 in the previous poll. Yamina won just six seats in the last election, and currently has five seats, following the split with the Jewish Home faction.

The Likud, by contrast has continued to fall, declining to just 27 seats, its poorest showing in the Panels Politics poll since the March election, and nine short of the 36 seats the party currently has.

The center-left Blue and White party gained slightly in the new poll, rising from eight seats to 10. The party is still polling far below the 15 seats it holds in the current Knesset, however.

Blue and White’s former ally, Yesh Atid-Telem, is holding steady at 16 seats, the same number it received in the previous poll, while the Joint Arab List retained its 15 seats in Friday’s poll.

Among the haredi factions, Shas remains at nine seats, while United Torah Judaism is stable at seven seats.

Yisrael Beytenu gained one seat in this week’s poll, rising from eight mandates in the previous poll to nine seats. The party currently has seven seats.

The far-left Meretz part, which won three seats as part of a joint list with Labor and Gesher, would win five seats if new elections were held today.

The remaining parties failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

The Labor party, once Israel’s largest faction, received just 1.0% in the poll, while its election ally, Gesher, received 0.0%.

Derech Eretz, which split from Telem to join the government, received 0.5% in the poll, the same as the Jewish Home, which broke away from Yamina to join the government.

Otzma Yehudit received 1.5% in the poll.

Broken down by bloc, the Israeli Right received 65 seats in the poll, compared to 46 seats for the Left-Arab bloc, with Yisrael Beytenu not aligning itself with either bloc.

A plurality of respondents (46%) said the ongoing nationwide lockdown was imposed for political reasons, compared to just 39% who said it was imposed based on substantive considerations.

Secular respondents were most likely (61%) to say the lockdown was imposed due to political reasons, with, while 62% of religions respondents and 59% of haredi respondents said the lockdown was imposed because of substantive considerations.