Leftist protester attacks policeman who asked her to put on a mask

Demonstrator in Tel Aviv kicks police officer and punches him in the face after being asked to put on a mask.

A woman who participated in an illegal protest march held on Thursday evening in Tel Aviv violently attacked a police officer who asked her to put on a mask.

Police officers who supervised the left-wing protest noticed a woman marching without a mask on. The demonstrator refused to put on a mask, refused to identify herself, kicked a police officer and punched him in the face and even tried to resist arrest.

The demonstrator, in her 20s, was arrested and taken for identification and interrogation by the Tel Aviv District of the Israel Police.

At the start of the evening, the demonstrators gathered in Habima Square, and then began an illegal march through the city streets. Police said that "the demonstrators are marching on a major traffic route, do not maintain distance as required and thus endanger the safety and well-being of the users of the roads as well as endanger public health while violating coronavirus guidelines."

"Police are urging the public to take personal and public responsibility and be aware of the national effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus," the police statement said.