IDF Chief of Staff violated lockdown regulations

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi violated the restrictions that were imposed on all Israeli citizens as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus on the eve of the holiday of Sukkot, and hosted his father-in-law and mother-in-law at his home, Channel 12 News revealed on Thursday.

Kochavi hosted his wife's parents at his home in a community in the north of the country despite the Ministry of Health's directive that a person is not allowed to stay at another person's home regardless of the distance limit.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in response, "Throughout the period, the Chief of Staff refrained from hosting people and staying outside in accordance with the guidelines. On the evening in question, the parents of the Chief of Staff, who reside three houses away, arrived and stayed in the yard only, while keeping distance and wearing masks, due to a misunderstanding that the guidelines allow for an open-air meeting. The Chief of Staff regrets this and takes responsibility out of an understanding of the paramount importance of maintaining the guidelines."

Earlier on Thursday, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Nadav Argaman said he was sorry for violating coronavirus guidelines by hosting family members over the first part of the Sukkot holiday.

The official Shin Bet statement said that Argaman is sorry for his actions and takes full responsibility in the matter.

The cases are the latest in a spate of violation by a senior government members including Likud MK Miki Zohar and Minister Gila Gamliel.