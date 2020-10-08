Plot to kidnap Michigan governor foiled

Six people have been charged in a plot to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, according to a criminal complaint which was unsealed in federal court Thursday.

According to the indictment, the six had planned to abduct Whitmer at her vacation home. The FBI became aware of the plot and arrested the suspects before the governor was in any immanent danger.

The FBI quoted one of the suspects accusing Whitmer, a Democrat, of having "no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end."

Authorities will hold a press conference to discuss the case later on Thursday.