Supreme Court shuts door on demolishing house of terrorist who murdered Amit Ben Yigal

Court refuses to hold another hearing after banning IDF from demolishing home of terrorist who murdered soldier in May.

The Supreme Court refused to hold another hearing on the demolition of the house of the terrorist who murdered IDF Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal, two months after the court blocked the demolition of the murderer's home.

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut writes in her decision that the rule "was and remains that the awareness or involvement of family members in the acts of the perpetrator - even though it carries weight - does not in any way constitute a decisive consideration."

The IDF was set to demolish the home of Nizmi Abu Bakr, the 49-year-old terrorist and resident of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Yabad in the Jenin district, for the murder of Ben Yigal in May. Bakr threw a 10 kilogram cinder block at Ben Yigal's head, fatally wounding him.

In August, the court ruled two-to-one in favor an appeal filed on behalf of the terrorist’s wife and eight children.

The Im Trizu movement said in response: "President Hayut's delay in making a decision regarding a re-discussion on the demolition of the terrorist's house is a finger in the eye of the Israeli government's war on terror. The murder of quite a few Israeli citizens, including that of Golani fighter Amit Ben Yigal, could have been avoided if the Supreme Court judges had not ruled in favor of of the terrorists' families, thus repeatedly harming Israeli deterrence and preventing the defense establishment from destroying the terrorist's homes."

''The Supreme Court president is once again proving how detached she is. This ruling is a mark of shame for the justice system," the movement added.