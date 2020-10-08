Head of Police: 'We're not a political entity'

Israeli police superintendent said officers were doing everything in their power to serve and protect, were faced with difficult challenges.

Israeli police superintendent, Motti Cohen, reacted to accusations of police brutality leveled against officers enforcing coronavirus guidelines.

"Israeli police face a daunting task enforcing COVID-19 regulations along with a row of other challenges," said Cohen. "Lately, they've also come under countless attacks and false accusations that have often spilled over into verbal abuse and physical violence," he added.

"The police answer to all citizens of the State of Israel and work tirelessly to protect them. We're not a political organization, however. Claims that we're taking sides one way or another are not grounded in reality," concluded the police superintendent.

Leftist anti-government protests have been taking place nationwide over the past few months, with daily reports of activists violating emergency COVID-19 regulations.

In the last round of violence last Tuesday, protesters were filmed assaulting police in Tel Aviv's Habima Square.

According to reports, "marchers [weren't] maintaining spacing as required and thus endangering public health while violating emergency regulations."

Police repeatedly warned demonstrators to "take personal and public responsibility and harness the national effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus," but were met with abusive chants and physical violence.