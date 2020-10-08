Shabak chief apologizes: Totally my fault

GSS head Nadav Argaman returned from a work trip abroad to reports that he broke coronavirus guidelines hosting family members in his Sukka.

Shabak chief Nadav Argaman said he was sorry for violating coronavirus guidelines by hosting family members over the first part of the Sukkot holiday.

Argaman acknowledged that following his return from a two-day trip abroad, his daughter, along with his wife's daughter from a previous marriage, her husband and baby son arrived for a visit over the previous Shabbat.

According to a report released by Argaman's office, however, only the couple's children entered their home, and that together with the regular occupants of the household, eight individuals were present at the residence. Additionally, according to the report, all family members spent the visit outside of the house.

Argaman's office also noted that contrary to media reports, the couple's daughter, who's currently serving out her IDF tour of duty, spends her time away from the army at the homes of Argaman and his ex-wife.

The official Shabak statement concludes by stating that Argaman is sorry for his actions and takes full responsibility in the matter.

The Argaman case is only the latest in a spate of violation by a senior government members including Likud MKs Miki Zohar and Gila Gamliel.