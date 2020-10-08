Jewish American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Prize awarded to Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to the Jewish American poet Louise Glück.

The prize was awarded to Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

Glück was born 1943 in New York and lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Apart from her writing she is a professor of English at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut.

The 2020 Nobel Prize has a cash award of 10 million Swedish krona ($1.12 million). The traditional December awards ceremony in Stockholm will take place virtually this year due to coronavirus.