Constitution Commitee: 1 million can return to work immediately

MK Asher: 'We expect Health Ministry to hurry up with preparing outline we wanted to present to Constitution Committee after the holidays.'

Knesset Constitution Committee Chairman MK Yaakov Asher referred to the results of the serological survey published this morning by the Health Ministry.

"Half-a-million people can return to work immediately and move the wheels of the economy, We expect the Health Ministry to hurry up with preparing the outline we wanted to present to the Constitution Committee after the holidays, and allow recoverers and those with serum to return to work and life," Asher said.

This, after a new Health Ministry serological survey found only about 5% of the population in Israel were found with COVID-19 antibodies.

The survey was conducted in collaboration with the four HMOs and included about 55,000 subjects living in hundreds of localities nationwide.