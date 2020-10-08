Indictment against Bat Yam resident who abused dog

Interrogation revealed suspect threatened ex-partner he would hit her dog in response to their separation.

An indictment today will be filed in the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court against a 35-year-old resident of Bat Yam who is accused of abusing an animal.

His interrogation revealed that the suspect threatened his ex-partner that he would hit her dog in response to their separation and carried out his threat while restraining the dog.

Yesterday, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court extended the remand of the dog abuse suspect and sent him for psychiatric observation.

"Gratuitous cruelty that requires psychiatric observation," the judge ruled.