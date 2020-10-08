Shas MK responds to Ravid remarks: 'Fruit of raging incitement'

MK Yossi Tayeb: 'No doubt that his words are the fruit of the incitement raging in the streets against the haredi public.'

Shas MK Yossi Tayeb responded to the harsh remarks by resigning Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital Director Prof. Moti Ravid against the haredi public.

"I have no doubt that his words are the fruit of the incitement raging in the streets against the haredi public. I would suggest to Prof. Ravid before he slanders the haredi public, he should go out into the field and tour the cities to see the synagogues closed, the holiday celebrations in the shadow of the nuclear family, prayers on city streets, and cancelled Simchot Beit haShoeva, and to see our Sefardi community obeying the instruction of the Council of Torah Sages and adhering to all the rules and guidelines," said Tayeb.

Earlier, Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital Director Prof. Moti Ravid announced his resignation a few hours after expressing harsh words at the conduct of the haredi public in the coronavirus crisis in a Kan News interview.

The Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital management said, "We regret Prof. Ravid's remarks in the media in recent days in which he made abusive remarks that would not be said against the haredi public in general and its rabbis in particular. Following this, Prof. Ravid submitted his resignation to the hospital's management.

"In light of the difficult and challenging period in which the health system finds itself, the date of his departure and the procedure of overlap with his successor are being agreed with the hospital management," the statement said.