Smotrich: We will only be part of a right-wing government

Former Transportation Minister stresses that his party will not be part of a left-wing government.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) made clear on Wednesday that his party will not be a part of a left-wing government.

Smotrich’s comments came in response to a question from a viewer as part of a segment on a program which airs on Channel 12 News. Avichai from Tzfat asked Smotrich the following question: "Will you go back to a right-wing government on the principle that whoever gets the most seats will lead the government or, as revenge for what the Likud did to you in the last round, will you go to a center-left government with Liberman, Yesh Atid and the other parties?"

Smotrich replied, "The answer is very simple - we are a right-wing party, we will only sit in a right-wing government." He added that he very much hoped his party would be the one that establishes the next government, stressing that the use of the word revenge was terrible in his eyes.

"We are a clear right-wing party. I personally am also in a religious party with values," he continued. "I came to politics to realize those values. They give me the right to exist in politics, it is not the other way around, I do not change ideologies. We have nothing to look for, and we will never be in a left-wing government."

On Tuesday, a new poll published by Channel 12 News showed Yamina surging again in the number of seats and significantly reducing its gap with the Likud. The Likud received only 26 seats in the poll, while Yamina was the second largest party and received 23 seats.

Yesh Atid-Telem strengthened slightly and received 18 seats, the Joint List remained stable with 15 seats, and Blue and White and Shas each won 9 seats in the poll.

The Likud was unfazed by the poll and argued that it was an attempt by the mainstream media to harm the Likud.