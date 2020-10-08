PA: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 418

Six new deaths and 510 new cases of COVID-19 reported in PA territories in last 24 hours.

The Palestinian Authority “health ministry” on Wednesday reported six more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the virus to 418.

Over the last 24 hours, another 510 people have been diagnosed with the virus, of which 281 are in Judea and Samaria, 102 are in the Jerusalem district and 127 are in the Gaza Strip.

Currently 46 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, and 10 of them are on respirators. In the last day, 354 coronavirus patients have recovered in Judea and Samaria and 194 in the Gaza Strip.

The PA announced in August it was prolonging a lockdown in Judea and Samaria for five days following a spike in coronavirus infections.

After the easing of a previous coronavirus lockdown in late May, PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila said the PA had entered a second wave of infections "more dangerous than the first".