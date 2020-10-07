Chaos, crises and Kabbala

Gershon HaCohen and Eve Harow discuss past and current crises and if chaos is actually the normal situation.

Major General (res) Gershon HaCohen commanded the IDF mission to expel the Jews from Gush Katif in 2005.

How does he see that through a lens of a life attempting to do God’s will?

What can we do as individuals and societies to bring some kind of balance to our daily lives and use the havoc as an opportunity for needed change? No real answers but many other examples of times when thinking creatively and even rebelliously saved the day from a man with vast experience on and off the battlefield.