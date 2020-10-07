Budget confrontation resumes

The Likud party criticized the Blue and White party Wednesday night over its renewed demands to quickly pass the state budget.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has a long and proven track record in economic decisions that have brought Israel to record highs. The prime minister has brought more successful state budgets than any other world leader. He is not moved by the shameful attempt by Blue and White to extricate themselves from their collapse in polls," the Likud party stated.

"It is a shame that Blue and White are threatening elections in the midst of the coronavirus crisis because of one fake poll. Three polls in the last 24 hours show that the Likud is maintaining its power. Meanwhile, Blue and White are crashing in all polls," the Likud said.

The Blue and White party said in response: "Netanyahu's direct attack on Blue and White, owing to its insistence upon a 2021 state budget, is concerning and draws into question the PM's ability to make sound decisions under the pressures of the current circumstances."



"Blue and White will continue to insist that a 2021 budget be passed, in consideration of the best interests of the country, and will further protect those interests through every political means at its disposal."