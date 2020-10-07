Covid-19 won't stop the happiness and kindness

The Corona lockdown in Israel has resulted in the cancellation of many activities and programs planned for the festival of Sukkot. But Friendship Circle Jerusalem will not lockdown the precious Hoshana Rabba 'Musical Night' eagerly awaited yearly by its participants.

"People with special needs have been particularly impacted by Covid 19", the staff at Friendship Circle Jerusalem explain, "If before Corona, they struggled to have their voices heard, at present, their struggle for social recognition and self worth is tenfold".



Friendship Circle of Jerusalem is an affiliate of a worldwide organization catering to youth with special needs offering a range of social opportunities throughout the year. Friendship Circle Jerusalem has had to make many 'route recalculations' in the past six months, reorganizing some of its programs to fit the regulations of the current pandemic. This includes holding virtual programs, socially safe Bat Mitzvah drive bys and day camps.



One of FCJerusalem’s highlights is the annual Hoshana Rabba concert at the Jerusalem Theater, saluting individuals with special needs. Last year, singing stars 8th day rocked the house as many hundreds of children danced up and down the aisles in sheer joy and celebration.



Unwilling to disappoint it’s participants, FC Jerusalem has reinvented its modus operandi for the 2020 musical.



This year, invites Am Yisrael from around the globe to join them as famed singers Ohad Moskowitz and Yonatan Raz’el will be performing at the ‘Rockin’ Friendship 3’ event which will be Broadcast Live from Migdal David and can be viewed from the comforts of your own home.

Special appearances will be made by “ Israel School of Music “ Stars Chaim Zippel and Itay Tourjeman, and young singer, Yossi Herstik. Zippel has been a dedicated volunteer at FC Jerusalem for the past 3 years.

To receive your complimentary ticket, enjoy incredible music and support FC Jerusalem’s ongoing programs, please visit Tickchak.co.il/rockin.





To support the ongoing work of Friendship Circle Jerusalem, please visit