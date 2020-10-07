Bennett: I saw people fighting for their lives

Former Defense Minister and Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett paid a visit to Rambam Hospital in Haifa Wednesday afternoon.

The visit began with a review by Dr. Mickey Halbertal, the hospital's director, who reported on the state of the fight against the coronavirus from the beginning of the first wave until today and also reviewed the hospital's activities in other areas.

MK Bennett has shown special interest in technological developments at the hospital, in collaborations with start-up companies and in the field of harnessing big data to assist the medical profession.

MK Bennett was particularly interested in the Elbit company's command and control system, which allows the use of a unique cell phone to conduct reliable communication in the underground facility and to provide an accurate location for doctors in the various wards, next to each patient's bed.

The tour ended in the underground coronavirus ward. MK Bennett put on protective gear and went down to the compound accompanied by Dr. Halbertal. He moved between the wards and took an interest in the background of various patients and their sources of infection in the ward. He talked to doctors and nurses and praised the sacrifice and dedication of the staff he met who work in difficult conditions.

"This visit was a kind of exchange visit to an alternative universe called 'Corona Respiratory Intensive Care'. I saw here people who lost their families and were fighting for our lives, and nurses and doctors who have been fighting day and night for months," Bennett said.