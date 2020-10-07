Finance Minister blasts Prime Minister, Health Ministry

Minister Yisrael Katz says certain lockdown restrictions make no sense. 'I won't let millions slip into despair and hunger.'

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz launched a scathing attack on the Health Ministry and Prime Minister Netanyahu in internal discussions on the continued enforcement of the lockdown.

"I will not let millions of people sink into despair and the shame of hunger because of wrong decisions by the Health Ministry to close the economy without diagnosis and health justification," Katz said.

He said, "Instead of enforcing restrictions in places that are contagious, workplaces that do not have an audience and have no contagion are closed."

"It is not possible to allow a gathering of up to ten people, but at the same time it is forbidden to open a business for up to ten employees - no one accepts that," he concluded.

In recent days, the minister has been holding discussions about a new grant for the unemployed which will be paid to those whose wages before they were fired or put on unpaid leave amounted to no more than NIS 8,000 a month.

An additional condition for receiving the grant will be an unemployment period of at least 100 days during the coronavirus crisis.