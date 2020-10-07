‘What does this grim picture remind you of?’ Trump asks of crackdown on Jewish gatherings

US President retweets video of police breaking up Sukkot holiday gathering in New York, implies connection with past anti-Semitic regimes.

Following a night of protests and unrest in Orthodox neighborhoods in Brooklyn, President Donald Trump shared a tweet calling New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio “an anti-Semite thug,” and appeared to compare NYPD intervention in Jewish gatherings to historical anti-Semitic regimes.

Massive and at times violent demonstrations took place in Orthodox neighborhoods in Brooklyn Tuesday night, protesting against lockdown restrictions recently imposed on the neighborhoods due to a spike in coronavirus cases. Protesters burned masks and blocked a city bus. At one point, a group of protesters severely beat an advocate of mask-wearing.

One night earlier, late Monday night, police broke up a crowd celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot due to social distancing regulations. A video of that scene has garnered 1.4 million views on Twitter.

James Woods, an actor who has built a prolific pro-Trump Twitter presence, shared the video Wednesday morning and suggested that Jews in New York City face persecution resembling what Jews faced when Nazis sent them to concentration camps during the Holocaust.

(De Blasio was born Warren Wilhelm, but he did not have a good relationship with his father and later changed his name.)

Trump shared Woods’ tweet on Wednesday morning and also appeared to make a Holocaust comparison, asking “Wow, what does this grim picture remind you of?”

The president has frequently disparaged mask-wearing and lockdown regulations as responses to COVID-19, and people in the Orthodox neighborhoods have cited his leadership and right-wing antipathy toward mask-wearing as one reason why relatively few people in the area wear masks.

No one was arrested during the gathering Monday or protest Tuesday, according to the New York Police Department.