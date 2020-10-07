Netanyahu holds Zoom meeting with local council heads

PM orders immediate evaluation of the possibility of giving local councils authority to act to cut chain of coronavirus infection.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday held a large scale Zoom meeting with local authority heads in order to discuss needs in the field and the steps to lower morbidity.

Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered an immediate evaluation of the possibility of giving local councils authority to cut the chain of infection, including the authority to quarantine, and to act to synchronize information systems and ensure the flow of the necessary information to the councils in order to manage the areas under their responsibility.

It was agreed that the timing of the activation of the 'traffic light' system will be considered in accordance with the level of morbidity and the main points of the exit plan currently under discussion.

Among the subjects discussed were enforcement authority and the utilization of local council inspectors to supplement the forces in coronavirus-related missions and the possibility of granting special status to Eilat and the Dead Sea area. The issue will be evaluated with a positive approach while moving forward with the use of rapid testing capabilities.

Prime Minister Netanyahu directed Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to hold a special meeting on police relations and haredi society with haredi council heads, leaders and opinion-makers in order to prevent tension and increase cooperation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu commended the holding of the meeting and asked that more like it be held frequently, and directed that the Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities be invited to Corona Cabinet discussions as an observer.