Rabbi Yaakov Shapira: The Torah for us to keep the health guidelines

The head of the Merkaz Harav yeshiva in Jerusalem, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, calls on the citizens of Israel, including members of the religious Zionist community, to obey the guidelines of the Health Ministry, wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings.

"We are approaching Simchat Torah which is the culmination of all the festivals," he said. "The purpose of Simchat Torah is to say the verse 'You are instructed to know that the Lord is G-d and there is no other besides Him.'"

"Everything that the world is currently undergoing renovations, all because G-d is alone, he knows when there will be a cure for this plague," he added. "But the Torah requires of you to protect your lives very carefully."

"To celebrate Simchat Torah in the present circumstances, even though it is not easy, we should look at the yeshiva as an example. There are no students now, and this does not bring us any joy, all the moreso during Simchat Torah. But the Torah tells us to be joyful during the holidays. We should rejoice with the Torah, and the Torah should rejoice with us; The Torah will rejoice with us if we keep to the guidelines. And you will guard your lives very carefully.

"Do not get too close to each other, put on the masks," said Rabbi Shapira. "I am not a doctor, but we are commanded in the words of the Torah to do everything so that no one will get sick, and so that whoever does get sick should return to us quickly. So that the people of Israel themselves will return to us soon."