Wales authorities milling 'rolling lockdowns' for winter months

With coronavirus infections on the rise in a number of Wales counties and 15 out of 20 facing lockdown restrictions, local authorities have said the country could be in for on-and-off lockdown periods over the winter months.

According to a BBC report, Wales' Public Health organization has reported 432 cases of the virus since the outset of the crisis. That's considerably less than in other parts of the UK, but enough to have authorities worried about a bigger breakout. The report also stated that 21 new CV-19 cases were confirmed in Gwynedd county Sunday, upping its weekly infection rate to 47 per 100,000 of the population.

During an interview with BBC Radio Wales, the country's chief medical officer, Dr Atherton said he saw Wales "coming in and out" of local lockdown restrictions over the upcoming months, and urged residents to "...get ready for that scenario."

"We decide whether local restrictions are needed, and I suspect we may be going in and out of those restrictions over the next few months. If the number of cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period, comes down to below the 50 per 100,000 level, we can start to think with the local authority, in partnership with them about lifting the restrictions. The worst thing is to lift them too early," he added.