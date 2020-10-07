Fauci: US could see as many as 400,000 deaths by this winter

"We could have from 300,000 to 400,000 deaths. That would be just so tragic” Dr. Anthony Fauci told American University students

"The US could see as many as 400,000 Covid-19 deaths by this winter" Dr. Anthony Fauci warned during a discussion with American University students.

According to a report in CNN, Fauci said: “The models tell us that if we do not do the kinds of things that we're talking about in the cold of the fall and the winter, we could have from 300,000 to 400,000 deaths. That would be just so tragic, if that happens.”

“And sadly, we have 210,000 deaths now,” he said.

Fauci told the students that they must take appropriate steps to protect themselves, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and washing their hands frequently.