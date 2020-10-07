'The Big Bang wasn't the beginning' says Nobel prize winner Sir Roger Penrose

“The Big Bang was not the beginning,” Sir Roger Penrose said this week, after being awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. “There was something before the Big Bang.”

Speaking to The Telegraph, 89-year-old Penrose, who is based at the University of Oxford, described the conclusions of some of his research that has spanned the past six decades. Back in 1988, he shared the World Prize in physics with Professor Stephen Hawking, since deceased, for their work on black holes, and his prize has been granted now for showing “that the general theory of relativity leads to the formation of black holes.”

Penrose first posited the existence of black holes as an inevitable consequence of Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity back in 1964, when he was in his thirties, and nine years after Einstein died. Einstein himself believed that although a mathematical possibility, black holes would not be found to exist physically due to limiting factors, but Penrose managed to prove that gravitational collapse of dense objects into a “singularity” of infinite mass would actually produce what has become known as a black hole, where all known laws of nature cease to apply.

In fact, Penrose goes further and insists that there is “pretty good evidence” that black holes not only exist, but that they also eventually evaporate away, an idea that was first suggested by Hawking. Since it takes eons for a black hole to “die,” the process is not observable, but Penrose says that he has found six “warm” points in the sky that he calls “Hawking Points” which are produced when black holes evaporate.

“We are seeing them. These points are about eight times the diameter of the moon and are slightly warmed-up regions,” he says. “There is pretty good evidence for at least six of these points.” According to Penrose, this tallies with his assertion that “there was something before the Big Bang and that something is what we will have in our future.

“We have a universe that expands and expands … and in this crazy theory of mine, that remote future becomes the Big Bang of another eon,” he continues. “So our Big Bang began with something which was the remote future of a previous eon.”

This is actually not an entirely novel idea, though the belief in a series of “Big Bangs” alternating with “Big Crunches” is highly controversial in the scientific world. What Penrose probably doesn’t know, however, is that the idea has been around not for decades but for millennia; the Midrash (Bereishit Rabbah 3:7) states clearly that, “God built worlds and destroyed them,” before creating the world in which we live.