Man arrested for threatening MKs with assassination

'We need to arrange a place for you near Rabin,' the suspect wrote to MK Merav Michaeli.

Police have filed an amended indictment against a 48-year-old man, a resident of Rishon Letzion, who is accused of sending threatening messages via Facebook to MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu).

After being indicted on the first charge and released pending his court case, suspicions emerged that the same man was guilty of sending a threatening message to MK Merav Michaeli (Labor), and he was arrested again and questioned on this new charge.

According to the amended indictment, the defendant sent private messages from his Facebook account to MK Eli Avidar’s Facebook page, writing, “You’re in urgent need of a bullet in the head.”

The defendant allegedly also sent a private message to the Facebook page of MK Merav Michaeli in which he wrote, “We need to arrange a place for you near Rabin,” (who was assassinated several decades ago).

Police have requested that the suspect be held in house arrest under restrictive conditions until the completion of proceedings against him on the charges of making threats and attempted threats.