Syrian writer Dr. Kamal Al-Labwani: 'It is time to do away with this lie.'

Syrian writer Dr. Kamal Al-Labwani said on the Al-Jazeera network (Qatar) that the Arab League and the Arab regimes are in their current state because they have been adhering to an ideology of resistance since 1948, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said this false ideology has been used to oppress people, that it is self-destructive, that it has led to war crimes in the name of liberation, and that it has led to the deaths of Palestinians, Lebanese, Iraqis, and Syrians.

Dr. Al-Labwani also said that the disagreement amongst Arabs is good because it will lead to the reconstruction of the Arab mind. He added: “It is time to do away with this lie.”