Pioneer in COVID-19 outpatient treatment speaks out

Dr. Brian Tyson is one of the pioneers of early outpatient treatment for COVID-19, with zero deaths and just one short hospitalization out of some 1700 COVID-19 positive patients in Southern California.

In this interview, Dr. Tyson explains the story of his involvement in fighting the disease, and how leaving his patients without treatment was never an option.

The interview covers how he got testing organized while it was basically unavailable, how patients refused to go to the hospital as feeling safer being treated as outpatients by Dr. Tyson and his colleagues, how he came to treat patients from all walks of life, including aged people in their 90s.

Dr. Tyson also expresses his views about clinical trials, vaccines, and the rejection of early treatment by the authorities at the State and federal levels, even with therapeutic results likes his – zero death and just one short hospitalization out of 1,700 patients.