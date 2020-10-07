31 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, amid decline in infections

Percentage of positive tests continues to fall as lockdown continues. Death toll tops 1,800, with 855 patients in serious condition.

Thirty-one coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Israel Tuesday, along with two more fatalities reported Wednesday morning, according to data released by Israel’s Health Ministry Wednesday.

The latest fatalities push the total death toll since the pandemic began to 1,803.

For the third straight day in a row, new recoveries outpaced the number of newly diagnosed coronavirus patients, with 6,491 coronavirus patients recovering Tuesday, compared to 4,674 new cases being diagnosed.

The percentage of tests returning positive continues to decline, falling from 11.8% Sunday to 11.5% Monday and down to 10.5% Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 278,585 cases of the coronavirus have been documented in Israel, including 215,181 which ended in recovery.

There are currently 61,606 active cases of the virus, including 55,407 patients being treated at home, 4,587 being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 1,612 hospitalized patients.

Of those 1,612 hospitalized patients, 223 are on respirators, and a total of 855 are in serious condition, with an additional 298 in moderate condition.