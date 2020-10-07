Joint List MK: 'Bennett's rise is alarming'

MK Aida Touma-Sliman wants the PM replaced, "but not by Netanyahu on steroids"

MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) is not enthusiastic, to say the least, at the recent rise of the Yamina party, headed by MK Naftali Bennett, in national polls.

“The rise of Bennett is worrying,” Touma-Sliman said. “When we say that Netanyahu has to go, replacing him with Netanyahu on steroids is not what we have in mind.”

She added that in her opinion, growing support for the right-wing bloc is due to the lack of a credible alternative on the left. “This is what happens when the left-wing alternative is not a genuine alternative,” she said, adding, “this is what happens when you capitulate to the right.”

A poll published on Tuesday by Channel 12 News showed that if elections were held now, the Likud party headed by Binyamin Netanyahu would gain just 26 seats (as opposed to its current 32), and Yamina would gain 23, making it the second-largest party.

Responding to the poll, the Likud party stated: “Everyone knows how this will end. We are already accustomed to the left-wing media inflating Bennett in order to push Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Likud party down. It won’t work this time, just as it hasn’t worked in the past.”