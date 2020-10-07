Chief Commissioner of Prisons Service to be appointed soon

On Wednesday, Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana is due to meet with four senior Prison Service officials who are being considered for the position of Chief Prisons Service Commissioner.

According to the Walla website, Ohana will be holding meetings with Acting Commissioner Asher Vaknin, Branch Commissioner Ilan Malka, and two district officers – Sharon Shuan and Katie Perry.

Nonetheless, Ohana has reportedly not ruled out appointing a senior police officer to the position, and is also taking into account the candidacies of those who are being considered for the position of Chief Police Commissioner.

However, a senior official in the Internal Security Ministry stated that Ohana has already come to a decision on his choice for Chief Police Commissioner, and that it will not be Acting Commissioner Motty Cohen, who has remained in that position for two years, due to continual election cycles and ongoing disputes between the Likud and Blue & White parties regarding the appointment.